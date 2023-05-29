PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,851 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 129,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000.

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $46.66 on Monday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.27.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

