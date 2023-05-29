PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,922 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $18.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.65%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

