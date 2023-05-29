PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TNL stock opened at $37.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $477,409 over the last ninety days. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.