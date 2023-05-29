PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 80,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,083,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASND. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ ASND opened at $89.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. Analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

