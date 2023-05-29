PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $280.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.62 and a 200 day moving average of $302.25.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

