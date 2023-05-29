PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,930 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BEN. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

BEN opened at $24.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

