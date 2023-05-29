PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,789,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,663,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,106,000 after purchasing an additional 311,114 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,138,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,984,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.41 per share, with a total value of $49,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,398.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Schutte acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.41 per share, with a total value of $49,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $230,398.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,823 shares of company stock valued at $143,248. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYBT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

SYBT stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $78.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Featured Stories

