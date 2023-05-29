PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,091 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after buying an additional 1,213,306 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $56,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $33.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $64.62.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.35.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

