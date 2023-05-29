PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $21.19 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

