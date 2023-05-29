PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,266 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,324.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $141.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.30.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

