PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,340 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARW. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

In other news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,429 shares of company stock valued at $5,291,896 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $128.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $134.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

