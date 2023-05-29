PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,365 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,951,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after purchasing an additional 246,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,144,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $63.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.40.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

See Also

