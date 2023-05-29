PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,439 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 110.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Albany International by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Albany International by 1,344.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIN opened at $86.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $115.39.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

