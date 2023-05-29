PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,507 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 840.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CM shares. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.5 %

CM stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.