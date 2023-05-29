PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,210 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $125.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $125.35 and a 12-month high of $163.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.72 and its 200-day moving average is $147.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Further Reading

