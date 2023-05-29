PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Ashland by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ashland by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Ashland in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE ASH opened at $87.21 on Monday. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.54 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Ashland’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.