PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 567 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,053 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRP stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $23.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

