PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 9,001 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $78.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $121.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

