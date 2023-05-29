PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $186.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $194.65.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

