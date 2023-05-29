PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,038 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,042 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $60.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.