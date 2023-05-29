PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,190 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,053,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,349 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in SEA by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after buying an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SEA by 128.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 16.5% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,553,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $535,494,000 after buying an additional 1,356,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,520,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Down 0.6 %

SE opened at $60.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.51. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SE shares. UBS Group lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark began coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

SEA Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.