Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $6.07 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pool in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.97. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $15.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Pool Increases Dividend

POOL opened at $328.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.10. Pool has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Pool’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Pool by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

