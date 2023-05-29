Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,690,000 after buying an additional 174,467 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,357,000 after buying an additional 126,492 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 52.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,748,000 after purchasing an additional 80,152 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 67,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Primerica Stock Performance

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $521,350.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,271,711. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRI opened at $184.53 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $195.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Primerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.