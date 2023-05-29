Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 451,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. RXO, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.50.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. RXO’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RXO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

