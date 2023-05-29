Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 554,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 139.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 144,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,228 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 29.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of DEA opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.65. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 341.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEA. Compass Point raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

