Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,465 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at $1,025,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 149,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 820,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $13.36 on Monday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $437,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,458.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $243,805.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $437,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,458.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

