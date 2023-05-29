Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $63.42 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $104.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -223.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

