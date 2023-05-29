Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 634,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 124,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

GNL stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $987.61 million, a PE ratio of -47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.82%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -799.96%.

GNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

