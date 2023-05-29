Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,933 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,010,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 452.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SVC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of SVC stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.56 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 888.89%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.