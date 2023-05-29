ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year. The consensus estimate for ProQR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $138.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.05. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,707.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.97%.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

