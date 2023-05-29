Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.75.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.3 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE:PSA opened at $286.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.51. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.