PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $34,583.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,566.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $34,583.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,566.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,447.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,544 shares of company stock valued at $816,344 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

PubMatic Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $17.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.17 million, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 0.87.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.74 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Stories

