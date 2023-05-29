Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for MiX Telematics Limited Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MiX Telematics in a report released on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for MiX Telematics’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE MIXT opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $177.02 million, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 121,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles W. Tasker sold 460,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $156,514.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,738,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 172,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $56,966.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,502,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,953.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles W. Tasker sold 460,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $156,514.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,738,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,255,805 shares of company stock worth $1,031,145. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

