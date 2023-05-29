Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Issued By Northland Capmk

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a research report issued on Friday, May 26th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Sono-Tek’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Sono-Tek Trading Up 3.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ SOTK opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.15 million, a PE ratio of 135.28 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sono-Tek by 85.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 135,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sono-Tek by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sono-Tek by 35.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

