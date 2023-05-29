Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
RDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,051,000 after acquiring an additional 27,002 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
