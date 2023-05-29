Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Reduced by Northland Capmk

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 26th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Fabrinet’s current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FN stock opened at $118.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.15. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $140.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average is $118.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 12.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,328,000 after buying an additional 55,539 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,351,000 after purchasing an additional 43,985 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.