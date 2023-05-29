Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $9.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 1.1 %

RL opened at $112.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $128.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.68.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 63,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.