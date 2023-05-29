Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Issued By Zacks Research (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 18.53%.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $14.59 on Monday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4302 per share. This is a positive change from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.58%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.88%.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

