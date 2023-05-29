Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Cedar Fair, L.P. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst R. Aurand forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cedar Fair’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

NYSE:FUN opened at $44.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after buying an additional 256,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after buying an additional 663,373 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

