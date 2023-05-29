Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Celularity Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celularity in a report released on Thursday, May 25th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celularity’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celularity’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Celularity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELU. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in Celularity by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the third quarter valued at $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Celularity in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celularity by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.
