Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Issued By Zacks Research

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 0.4 %

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Shares of WWW opened at $14.36 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Featured Stories

