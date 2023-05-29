Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for BioLineRx Ltd. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioLineRx in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 3.68. BioLineRx has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatments that focus on cancer. Its product pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is an immunotherapy treatment used for multiple solid tumors.

