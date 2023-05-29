Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Lifted by Zacks Research

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Copa in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Copa Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Copa

NYSE CPA opened at $107.99 on Monday. Copa has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $108.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 1,560.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

