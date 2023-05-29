Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $1.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $218.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,460.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Articles

