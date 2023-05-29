Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Decreased by Zacks Research

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinor ASA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQNR. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 137,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $404,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.