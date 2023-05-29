Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

MFC stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.