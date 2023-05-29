Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nutrien in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.02. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $7.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.87 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.35.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $55.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average is $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $55.79 and a 12-month high of $102.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

