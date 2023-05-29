Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Decreased by Zacks Research

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a report released on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE PRA opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. ProAssurance has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $654.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.35 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -399.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,890,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,815,000 after buying an additional 38,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,140,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,806,000 after acquiring an additional 74,033 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ProAssurance by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,731,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,954,000 after buying an additional 292,936 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ProAssurance by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,349,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,395,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,266,000 after buying an additional 266,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

