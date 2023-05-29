Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Increased by Analyst

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.33). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.21) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PTCT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.93.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT stock opened at $42.66 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.78) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $3,184,080.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,936.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $38,093.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $3,184,080.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,936.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

