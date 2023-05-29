Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) Decreased by Cormark

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a report issued on Friday, May 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.41 million for the quarter. RediShred Capital had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 10.26%.

CVE:KUT opened at C$3.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. RediShred Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.26 and a twelve month high of C$4.50.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

